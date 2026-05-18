European Energy begins construction on Italy’s largest agrivoltaic project

European Energy has started construction on a 225.5 MW agrivoltaic project near Vizzini in Sicily, following a final investment decision (FID) exceeding €200 million.

The project is expected to become Italy’s largest agrivoltaic plant and one of the largest in Europe, further strengthening European Energy’s position in the Italian renewable energy market and expanding the company’s portfolio of large scale renewable energy assets across Southern Europe.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 405 GWh of electricity annually, corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 135 000 households. The project combines utility scale renewable energy generation with agricultural activities, including sheep grazing, reforestation initiatives, and biodiversity measures across the site.

The project benefits from long-term revenue visibility through Italy’s FER X Transitional contract for difference (CfD) auction scheme and has been designed with a focus on operational efficiency, constructability, scalability, and long-term asset performance.

Construction activities are now underway following the completion of the project’s design and procurement phase, with European Energy managing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities in collaboration with local contractors, suppliers, and technical partners from the surrounding region. The project includes agrivoltaic technologies adapted to local agricultural conditions and has been designed to support efficient long-term operations and maintenance.

Alessandro Migliorini, Head of Public Affairs, Italy at European Energy, commented: “The project has been developed in close dialogue with local stakeholders and authorities, with a strong focus on integrating the facility into the surrounding area. Alongside renewable electricity production, the project includes agricultural activities, mitigation measures, and reforestation initiatives designed specifically for the local context.”

Filippo Ricci, Country Manager of Italy at European Energy, added: “European Energy has established a strong development pipeline and local presence in Italy over the past 20 years, and we continue to see significant investor interest in large scale renewable energy projects with strong resource quality, long-term visibility, and integrated land-use solutions. Our focus remains on developing projects that are robust from both an operational and investment perspective.”

Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO at European Energy, concluded: “Vizzini is a project of a substantial scale with strong long-term fundamentals. The combination of contracted revenues, advanced-stage development, grid connection, and large scale production capacity makes it an attractive asset profile within the European renewable energy market.”

The Vizzini project forms part of European Energy’s portfolio awarded under Italy’s FER X Transitional CfD auction scheme. In total, five solar projects developed by European Energy across Sicily, Puglia, and Molise, representing 513 MW, received support under the scheme.

European Energy previously developed the Troia solar park in Puglia, which at the time of commissioning in 2020 was the largest solar park in Italy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!