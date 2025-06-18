Prologis Energy strikes 400 MW battery deal to boost Houston energy storage

Prologis Energy has closed the sale of its largest battery energy storage project to date, a 400 MW (800 MWh) facility located just southwest of Houston in Alvin, Texas.

The project is part of Prologis’ intent to develop utility-scale energy assets and unlock value across its logistics real estate footprint.

The project is located just 500 ft from a 345 kV substation in ERCOT’s most congested zone. The project will bolster reliability and unlock flexible capacity in one of the grid’s most vulnerable load areas.

Prologis Energy secured the land, finalised an interconnection agreement, permitted the project, procured long-lead equipment, and structured a 20-year ground lease and development services agreement. Construction is now underway, with 200 MW expected to reach completion by the end of 2025.

The project adds clean, large-scale storage in a high-demand market (ERCOT) where peak congestion and renewable integration challenges persists, enhancing grid resilience.

Alta Yen, Head of Energy, US at Prologis, commented: “This project meets an urgent demand for flexible, reliable power in Texas. We’re using the strength of our real estate platform to strengthen the resilience of the grid, starting with critical battery capacity in one of ERCOT’s most constrained zones.”

