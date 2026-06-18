Red Gully BESS receives development approval

BLT Energy has welcomed the decision by the Regional Development Assessment Panel to approve the development of Red Gully battery energy storage system (BESS).

This is an important milestone for the project and Western Australia (WA)’s clean energy future.

Red Gully BESS is one of the largest utility scale battery projects proposed in WA with a total capacity of 800 MW and 4800 MWh of storage. Phase 1 will deliver up to 400 MW of power with 2400 MWh of storage to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), helping to store surplus renewable energy and discharge it when needed most.

The project is located adjacent to Western Power’s Regans Terminal and will complement the development of Clean Energy Link – North.

With planning approval now secured, BLT Energy will continue to progress remaining work including detailed engineering design and financing in preparation for Phase 1 construction.

BLT Energy is committed to continue working with the Shire of Gingin, the local community, and traditional owners to define and deliver community benefits over the life of the project. We look forward to keeping the community updated as the project progresses.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!