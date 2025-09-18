PGGM invests €19 million in Sympower to accelerate European energy flexibility

Sympower, Europe’s leading independent flexibility services provider, has secured €19 million in funding from pension investor, PGGM, investing on behalf of PFZW, the Dutch health care pension scheme.

Sympower will use the funds to further roll out its battery energy storage system (BESS) optimisation solutions and pursue additional mergers and acquisitions. This investment is an extension of Sympower’s Series B1 funding, bringing the total round to €42 million.

With over 2.7 GW of flexible distributed energy assets under management across Europe, Sympower has established itself as a market leader in energy flexibility. This latest investment marks a pivotal step in scaling the company’s presence in BESS, expanding its acquisition pipeline, and advancing its pan-European growth. The funding will enable Sympower to build on its track record with grid scale battery projects in Sweden and Finland and extend its capabilities to play a central role in Europe’s evolving flexibility ecosystem.

Sympower currently manages over 0.5 GW of BESS assets in the Nordics, and has begun the rollout of its BESS optimisation services in Greece. The company is now targeting other promising European battery markets, drawing on a decade of flexibility expertise and local presence to fast-track BESS project delivery.

Simon Bushell, Founder and CEO of Sympower, responded: “This strategic investment allows us to unlock the next phase of our BESS vision and unlock new acquisition opportunities to strengthen our offering. Having PGGM on board is a powerful vote of confidence from one of Europe’s most respected institutional investors. Their long-term, impact-driven investment approach is deeply aligned with our mission to build a more sustainable and resilient energy system.”

This extension solidifies Sympower’s position as a key player in the European energy flexibility market. The company’s battery storage and demand-side flexibility will play a central role in supporting Europe’s energy transition by creating strong and resilient electricity grids.

With over €250 billion in pension assets under management and a nearly €7 billion energy infrastructure portfolio, PGGM is known for backing long-term, sustainable infrastructure solutions. Its investment in Sympower is part of the company’s broader strategy to accelerate the decarbonisation of Europe’s energy system while generating responsible returns for participants.

Tim van den Brule, investment director at PGGM Infrastructure, added: “Sympower has a highly skilled team that has built a leading flexibility platform. Our investment will contribute to the next phase of the company’s growth and into new markets. This investment in Sympower fits very well with the Climate and Energy Transition Solutions (CETS) mandate given by Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn (PFZW). We expect Sympower to contribute to good returns for the benefit of PFZW participants and enable further incorporation of renewable resources in the electricity mix.”

CETS is a recently launched €1 billion impact strategy. €800 million is dedicated to direct equity and the investments are actively managed by the team. The objective of CETS is to make impact through investments in the energy transition that contribute to measurable avoiding carbon dioxide emissions. The CETS mandate will support the energy transition in developed Europe by investing in emerging leaders and scaling proven technologies and services. Sympower is the fifth investment in the CETS mandate, other investments include SCW Systems, Carbon Collectors, and RIFT.

PGGM will join Sympower’s Supervisory Board to help steer the company’s long-term strategic growth and strengthen its governance. Sympower is also supported by other impact investors, including A&G Energy Transition Tech Fund, Activate Capital, Rubio Impact Ventures, PDENH, and Expon Capital.

Bushell concluded: “The next chapter for Sympower is all about scale: strategic mergers and acquisitions, deeper BESS integration, and new markets. This round gives us the capital and the confidence to accelerate, and with PGGM by our side, we’re better positioned than ever to help Europe build a cleaner, smarter energy system.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!