RES sells Scottish energy storage project to TagEnergy

RES has announced the sale of Roaring Hill Energy Storage Project to TagEnergy – a clean energy enterprise accelerating the transition to renewables by investing in competitive generation and storage assets in order to compete directly and actively on the energy market.

Roaring Hill consists of 18 battery enclosures and was consented in two phases by Fife Council, Scotland. The modern and highly efficient battery energy storage system will provide grid stabilisation and ancillary grid services, supporting the network by balancing supply and demand.

Battery energy storage is a key technology providing flexibility to the network and supporting the decarbonisation of the UK’s electricity system by 2035. RES has completed 272 MW/371 MWh worth of energy storage projects across Europe and North America. The grid stability provided by energy storage systems ultimately supports the development of renewable energy, helping to facilitate the energy transition.

Lucy Whitford, MD for Development and Construction at RES, said: “We are pleased to be working with TagEnergy, and look forward to supporting them as they deliver the project. This latest energy storage project will help support the network as we transition to net zero and underlines the position of RES as a reliable, economic and safe choice for energy storage customers in the UK.”

Franck Woitiez, CEO at TagEnergy, said: “This is an important step forward for TagEnergy as we seek to drive the pace of transition to renewables through projects that deliver reliable energy affordably and at scale. Our significant battery storage expertise means we can leverage our flexible energy supply to optimise the energy market while helping to stabilise the grid and increasing renewables’ share of it.”

“We are pleased to be working with RES, whose experience in developing and managing energy storage systems is world-leading.”

