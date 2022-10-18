Cambridge Power secures planning for 50 MW BESS in Essex

Cambridge Power has secured planning permission for a 50 MW battery energy storage system adjacent to the Lawford Substation in Essex.

The 50 MW battery storage site is the latest to secure planning permission in Cambridge Power’s growing portfolio, and forms part of the Brookfield 800 MW joint venture portfolio. This BESS replaces a previously proposed gas-peaker plant on the same site, therefore moving to a much greener energy development for Lawford.

Cambridge Power has a proven track record of developing grid-scale battery storage sites throughout Great Britain. To date, Cambridge Power has secured planning permission for 259 MW of BESS, with a further 407.5 MW currently submitted for planning.

Neil Waterson, Head of Planning at Cambridge Power, said: “We are delighted that our application gained the full support of the Planning Committee at Tendring District Council, which shows their commitment to the move to net zero. We hope to commence construction at this site before the end of 2023, however, like many other companies we are having to endure long delays due to National Grid withholding connections to the grid network, which must be addressed to help facilitate more renewable energy into the grid network to help reach net zero targets.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.