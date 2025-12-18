R.Power secures capacity market contracts for 6.3 GWh BESS portfolio

R.Power has been awarded capacity contracts for five battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 1012 MW and 4032 MWh.

This further strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of large scale energy storage solutions in Poland.

The portfolio includes Dziegielewo with a capacity of 300 MW and 1200 MWh, Czekanów with 300 MW and 1200 MWh, Jawiszów with 202 MW and 808 MWh, Wysoka with 202 MW and 808 MWh, and Wrzosowa with 8 MW and 16 MWh, totalling 1012 MW and 4032 MWh. These projects will support the stability of an increasingly renewable power system and enhance the long-term security of electricity supply in Poland.

This outcome builds on R.Power’s successes in previous capacity market auctions. In 2024, the company had already secured contracts for four major BESS projects. These include Herby (5 MW and 10 MWh), Jedwabno (150 MW and 300 MWh), Tursko Wielkie (250 MW and 1000 MWh), and Gdansk (250 MW and 1000 MWh). Combining all BESS projects with capacity contracts secured, R.Power's portfolio in Poland amounts to nine projects with a total capacity of 1667 MW and 6342 MWh.

Przemek Pieta, CEO and co-Founder of R.Power, responded: “Reaching a total of around 6.3 GWh of contracted battery storage capacity marks an important moment for R.Power and for the Polish energy system. The scale of our storage portfolio now positions us among the leaders of the emerging BESS market. At the same time, we are seeing significant advances in battery technology, which enable the development of increasingly large and complex projects. We remain fully committed to delivering the flexibility solutions that the power system urgently needs.”

