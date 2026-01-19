Bison Energy completes sale of Australia and New Zealand renewables portfolio

Bison Energy Corp. has sold its renewable energy development portfolio in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ region) to I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment company, as part of its investment strategy focusing on capital turnover and regional portfolio optimisation.

This transaction further deepens the strategic partnership between Bison Energy and I Squared Capital, which has already built a collaborative relationship in Japan. The expansion of this collaboration to the ANZ region demonstrates I Squared Capital’s high confidence in Bison Energy’s development track record and confirms that Bison Energy is a company that can build a highly replicable development platform for global infrastructure investors.

Bison Energy has built a diverse and scalable development pipeline of solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hybrid renewable energy projects in the ANZ region. This portfolio, consisting of approximately 2 GW of development assets across multiple development locations, will be transitioned to a new platform backed by long-term institutional capital for the upcoming development and execution phases.

This transaction also realises the development value that Bison Energy has created over many years. The company has built a strong project base, regulatory framework and relationships with local stakeholders in the ANZ region, positioning it to efficiently scale up under a dedicated infrastructure owner.

Bison Energy CEO, Zhang Hengbo, responded: “This transaction demonstrates the strength of our development-led investment model and our ability to partner with global infrastructure capital at scale. Our collaboration with I Squared Capital has expanded from Japan to Australia and New Zealand. We are confident that this portfolio will continue to grow steadily under new owners who are committed to long-term ownership. Bison Energy will continue to reallocate capital and management resources to new growth opportunities in our core markets.”

Bison Energy will continue to pursue a disciplined growth strategy and promote renewable energy development, focusing on solar, battery storage, wind power, and integrated clean energy infrastructure in Japan, Europe, and other international markets.

