Statera Energy secures planning approval for 500 MW Sundon BESS

Statera Energy has secured planning approval for its Sundon Storage project following a positive decision by Central Bedfordshire’s planning committee.

Sundon Storage is a 500 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to be developed to the southwest of the existing Sundon National Grid substation.

Once operational, the site will store and deliver enough electricity to power the equivalent of 540 000 homes. The project is one of 77 currently under consideration as part of the long duration energy storage (LDES) scheme and, if successful, will be deployed as a minimum 8-hour system, making it one of the UK’s largest battery storage projects.

The 500 MW BESS increases Statera’s pipeline of consented storage and flexibility projects to over 5 GW, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering the energy projects that enable a reliable, affordable, and low-carbon grid for the UK.

Alongside the project’s role in supporting grid security and stability, Statera’s plans for the site include enhancing the local environment. Spanning 30 hectares, the project will achieve a significant biodiversity net gain by creating new habitats and supporting local ecology. Once operational, it will also provide green spaces and walking routes for the community.

Oliver Troup, Development Lead at Statera Energy, commented: “Securing planning for Sundon is a significant milestone for the project and reflects the extensive work undertaken with local stakeholders and the planning authority. Sundon is particularly exciting as it can store energy for a minimum of 8-hours and is part of Ofgem’s LDES allocation scheme. Large scale battery storage like this helps manage variability in generation and demand, and we’re proud to be progressing another project that supports the UK’s energy transition.

Construction of Sundon Storage is expected to begin later this decade, with the site fully operational by 2030.

