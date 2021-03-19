Success for MYTILINEOS’ energy storage project in Scotland

MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS), through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, has announced that the energisation of the Byers Brae Project in Scotland has been successfully completed, according to the initial schedule, despite COVID-19 restrictions. The construction period was four months (October 2020 until the end of January 2021).

This specific project is a 30 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) providing approximately 30 MWh to the grid, in contract with Gresham House. This is the 3rd BESS project that the RSD Business Unit has completed in the last semester, and it validates the long-term co-operation with Gresham House, preceded by the successful energisation at the end of 2020 by the Wickham BESS project (50 MW/74 MWh) and the Thurcroft BESS project (50 MW/75 MWh). Wickham and Thurcroft are some of the bigger BESS projects in Gresham House’s portfolio.

Storage projects are an integral part towards the successful energy transition and a key parameter for the transition to low CO 2 emissions while they support the increased penetration and the optimisation of the operation of RES projects.

MYTILINEOS, with the extensive experience in the development and construction of battery energy storage projects, intends to pioneer in Greek and international markets.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.