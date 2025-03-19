Root-Power awarded planning consent for new battery storage site

Root-Power, a leading battery energy storage system (BESS) specialist, has received planning permission for a 100 MW/200 MWh BESS site in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

The site will be able to power 200 000 homes for a period of two hours once fully operational.

The new BESS site will provide a biodiversity net gain of more than 40%, contributed to by an extensive visual impact mitigation strategy which was developed in collaboration with the Landscape Officer at the council.

The location for the development was carefully chosen because of its proximity to Bicker Fen grid supply point (GSP), which is the point of connection to the network. The area has seen extensive development in recent years, with a large solar photovoltaics development and an existing onshore wind farm in the vicinity, along with a number of other planning applications for energy infrastructure projects ongoing in the local area.

Despite this, Root-Power’s project was approved via delegated decision in under five months, with no outstanding objections from any statutory consultees.

Little Hale is the fifth BESS site that Root-Power has been awarded planning permission in the last three months.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, commented: “Bicker Fen GSP has seen substantial reinforcement in recent years, thanks to the growth of renewables projects in the area. We are looking forward to the next few months, with our flagship project due to go live shortly, three projects going through detailed planning and design, and planning decisions being received on a weekly basis.”

Last week, Root-Power announced it had received its BESS at its flagship 11 MW/22 MWh site at Coryton energy park in Corringham, Essex.

