DNV appointed owner’s engineer for landmark solar and storage project

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been selected as owner’s engineer for the 1 GW Abydos for Renewable Energy (AFRE) solar photovoltaics (PV) project and its integrated 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), located in Benban, Egypt.

Developed by AMEA Power, this flagship project will supply 3100 GWh of clean energy to more than 500 000 Egyptian homes, avoiding 1.5 million tpy of CO 2 emissions.

As owner’s engineer, DNV is set to support the Abydos 2 project from feasibility and design review through to construction supervision and commissioning oversight. Located in a desert environment, the project faces a range of technical and environmental challenges – from extreme temperatures and dust accumulation to complex grid integration requirements. Drawing on deep technical expertise, global best practices, and local insight, DNV aims to help ensure the project is delivered safely, efficiently, and in line with regulatory expectations.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power develops, invests in, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in over 20 countries and a growing pipeline of wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen initiatives, the company is steadily expanding its footprint in support of the global energy transition. The AFRE project reflects AMEA Power’s mission to accelerate energy access and sustainability in fast-growing economies.

Santiago Blanco, Executive Vice President and Regional Director for the Middle East at DNV, commented: “Projects of this scale demand both technical rigour and regional insight. Our role is to safeguard performance and reliability from day one, helping AMEA Power deliver an asset that is robust, future-ready, and aligned with Egypt’s long-term energy goals.”

