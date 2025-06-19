MET Group inaugurates Hungary’s largest battery energy storage facility

Hungary’s largest operating standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) has been inaugurated: MET Group put into operation a battery electricity storage plant with total nominal power output of 40 MW and storage capacity of 80 MWh (two-hour cycle). It is the latest example in a series of MET investments in BESS projects across Europe.

On site at the Dunamenti Power Station in Százhalombatta, MET already installed a 4 MW/8 MWh demonstrator plant based on Tesla Megapack two batteries in 2022. With this latest BESS plant, MET Group and the Dunamenti Power Station are further strengthening their contribution to the energy transition in Hungary. The current storage capacity of all BESS units on site would be sufficient to supply the entire decorative and public lighting needs of Budapest for four hours. The supplier of the equipment is Huawei Technologies, the project’s main contractor is Forest-Vill Ltd.

At the official inauguration ceremony, Péter Horváth, CEO of the Dunamenti Power Station, emphasised: “The application of BESS is a key element on the road to energy transition, as they allow to increase the penetration of new renewable sources into the power grid.”

Péter Kaderják, President of the Hungarian Battery Association, added: “We must strive by all possible means to exploit Hungary’s renewable energy sources as extensively as possible, using well-established, cost-effective technologies. Therefore, the Hungarian Battery Association supports the efforts of the Hungarian energy policy, which deals with the green energy transition as a top priority.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!