Eos receives first purchase order under Frontier Power USA’s capacity reservation agreement

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long-duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the US, has received the first purchase order under the 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement with Frontier Power USA Parent, LLC (FPUSA).

The order supports FPUSA’s Redbird project, a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) using Eos’ Z3TM technology.

Developed by Bimergen, and previously by Bridgelink, for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, the Redbird project was previously approved under a joint development agreement with Eos, with Eos’ Z3 technology selected for deployment. As previously announced, FPUSA and its affiliates have acquired and will provide 100% of the equity for construction of the Redbird project. Bimergen retains a minority economic interest and will collaborate with FPUSA to bring the project into commercial operation.

Nathan Kroeker, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos, commented: “Redbird did not happen overnight. It came from years of working with Bimergen to move projects under active development towards execution. What FPUSA adds is the capital to turn opportunities into operating assets. That is what FPUSA was built to do, and the Redbird conversion is one of the first to prove it out.”

This order reinforces the strength and scalability of the FPUSA model: converting long-standing developer relationships into a high-quality, late-stage pipeline and deploying capital to bring projects that use Eos technology into operation.

Cole Johnson, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy, added: “We developed Redbird to address growing demand for dispatchable storage in ERCOT and selected Eos because Z3 is purpose-built for the multi-hour applications the market requires. Combining proven technology with committed capital converts projects like Redbird into operating assets.”

Designed as a four-hour system, Redbird is expected to provide dispatchable storage capacity in ERCOT, supporting energy shifting, ancillary services, and overall grid reliability. The project meets rising demand for LDES built for safety, reliability, and domestic supply chain strength, and is positioned to serve forecasted load growth and ERCOT market requirements.

Aaron Maczonis, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management, concluded: “FPUSA was created to bridge the gap between project development and execution. FPUSA is building relationships with leading developers, assembling a portfolio of high-quality projects, and providing access to the capital needed to bring them online.”

As part of the acquisition and purchase order by FPUSA and its affiliates, the Redbird volume will be applied against the 2 GWh firm capacity reservation agreement between FPUSA and Eos. In addition, with this order, Eos has now fulfilled nearly 50% of the 1 GWh Bridgelink master supply agreement, while further advancing an additional development pipeline of 12 GWh across ERCOT, PJM, CAISO, and MISO.

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