Root-Power selects Canadian Solar to deliver first new project

Root-Power, which launched in July 2024 with the backing of the YLEM Group, has announced the appointment of global energy storage specialists e-STORAGE, part of Canadian Solar, to deliver battery solutions to Coryton Energy Park in Cor-ringham, Essex.

The partnership will support 22 MWh to the UK’s electricity grid, with completion expected in early 2025, and is the first of a pipeline in excess of 1 GWh that Root-Power intends to construct over the next 36 – 48 months.

Root-Power’s Coryton project will employ Canadian Solar’s SolBank 3.0, the company’s latest proprietary energy storage solution featuring high-density lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, an active balancing battery management system (BMS), and an innovative liquid cooling thermal management system (TMS), certified under UL standards for safety and performance.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director of Root-Power, commented: “We look forward to working with e-STORAGE to enhance the UK’s grid at Coryton Energy Park, as part of our plans to add 150 MW of storage capacity to our portfolio in 2024 and 2025. Following an exhaustive procurement process we selected the e-STORAGE product on the basis of Canadian Solar’s proven track record in the delivery of these systems, their strong performance in ESG and supply chain ethics.

“As the UK continues to decarbonise, battery storage sites like the one at Coryton will be crucial for storing renewable energy on days when it may not be as windy or sunny to meet our energy needs. We are committed to contributing to a greener, more sustainable future and growing the UK’s renewable energy landscape.”

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added: “We are excited to announce another project in the UK, delivering the new SolBank 3.0 to Coryton for our partners at Root-Power. At e-STORAGE, we are proud to be a trusted partner in the country's transition to green energy.”

