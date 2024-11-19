EIG's Fidra Energy and Sungrow enter into strategic partnership

Fidra Energy and Sungrow have announced the signing of a strategic 4.4 GWh energy storage partnership agreement to support Fidra’s plans to establish a 10 GW battery energy storage system (BESS) platform across the UK and other European markets by 2030.

Under the Agreement, Sungrow will supply its liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) PowerTitan 2.0 to two of Fidra’s UK sites. The systems are to be of two-hour duration initially with expansion potential to a four-hour system. Sungrow will provide long-term maintenance services for both projects.

The first of Fidra’s sites to have Sungrow’s PowerTitan 2.0 installed will be its flagship Thorpe Marsh development located in South Yorkshire. Thorpe Marsh will be one of the largest battery storage sites globally and is expected to have enough capacity to power up to 800 000 homes in the UK during peak hours of electricity demand. Construction of the site is scheduled to begin in 2025.

The second site will be West Burton C, located in Nottinghamshire, UK. The project is expected to have the capacity to power up to 300 000 homes in the UK during peak hours of electricity demand. Construction of the site is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s CEO, said:?“Battery storage is a proven, cost-effective and flexible technology that will be critical for Europe’s energy transition. Our strategy is focused on building and operating big batteries in major markets. Sungrow has demonstrated that it will be an excellent partner, and we look forward to working with them to support our UK and European growth ambitions.”

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow, commented: “This collaboration with Fidra Energy represents a shared commitment to energy innovation and an investment in the UK's sustainable future. The PowerTitan 2.0 is designed specifically for grid-forming, significantly enhancing the resilience and stability of the UK’s power grid while enabling efficient and long-term participation in the ancillary service market. By bringing our PowerTitan 2.0 technology to these landmark projects, we’re setting a new standard for safe, cost-effective, and reliable energy storage solutions to support the UK’s renewable energy goals for years to come.”

