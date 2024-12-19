RWE achieves 10 GW of owned US assets

RWE has reached a significant growth milestone in the US after hitting 10 GW of installed generation capacity of onshore wind, solar, and energy storage facilities in operation from coast to coast.

The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of more than 170 facilities in 24 US states, including 4.3 GW of solar, 5.2 GW of onshore wind, and 0.5 GW of battery storage. Additionally, RWE has more than 4 GW of clean energy projects under construction in the US. RWE is present in a majority of US states, and continues to rapidly scale its US operating portfolio to deliver on its promise of providing cost-competitive, reliable energy that is also creating economic growth and opportunity in communities across the country.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy, stated: “By working with top tier suppliers, partnering with local communities, and empowering employees, RWE is generating impact across America with clean, domestically produced electricity. We’re fuelling economic growth, creating new jobs and providing millions in tax revenues and additional financial benefits to our partners in the community, while also enhancing national energy security.”

In 2024, RWE has commissioned new onshore wind, solar and battery storage facilities with a total combined generation capacity of 953 MW. RWE brought online six projects across five different states, all of which are helping to meet the growing energy demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centres, American manufacturing and more.

In addition, RWE collaborates closely with local communities as it’s developing projects across the US. This includes continuous engagement with communities, providing funding for local organisations and non-profits, supporting landowners and contributing property tax income to local municipalities that helps pay for new infrastructure, emergency responders, school funding and more.

Contributing together to RWE’s 10 GW milestone are two recently commissioned solar projects in the US: Northern Orchard Solar and Timberland Solar. Northern Orchard is located in Kern County, California, and has an installed capacity of 150 MW solar energy, with a co-located 92 MW (368 MWh) battery energy storage which will be commissioned during the upcoming months. Timberland Solar is a 140 MW solar farm in Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Together, the two solar farms can generate enough electricity to power 51 000 average US homes annually.

