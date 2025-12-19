Root-Power secures major energy infrastructure agreement with the National Grid

A leading battery energy storage system (BESS) operator has secured a milestone infrastructure agreement with the National Grid to accelerate the building development of 13 new UK renewable energy projects over the next five years.

The Grid Offer Notifications agreed with the National Energy System Operator (NESO) are a key step towards the government implementing its Clean Power 2030 (CP2030) reforms and will now enable Salford-based Root-Power to build and connect 13 BESS storage facilities to the National Grid.

The BESS projects will total 942 MW and safeguard the needs of thousands of business and residential energy users during peak demand. They will also help reduce price volatility and prevent blackouts that cause disruption to local communities and costly downtime for businesses.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, commented: “Securing these grid agreements is a game-changer for us as a business as we look to operate at scale and build a portfolio of BESS facilities that supplies over 1.7 GW of power to communities by 2031. Without them, each of our sites across the UK simply cannot operate or go into construction, regardless of planning permission. Each project that we can now progress will greatly benefit the wider economy and help the UK to transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy system as part of the government’s CP2030 reforms over the next five years.”

Brooks added: “We’re proud to be at the forefront of driving grid transformation that will modernise the electricity network and enable it to quickly connect and manage high volumes of low-carbon energy production, storage, and demand. This is down to the hard work of our team in securing this successful outcome and our commitment to accelerating flexible, renewable energy projects across the UK.”

