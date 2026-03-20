Enefit to increase its battery storage capacity

Enefit, the electricity business of Eesti Energia AS, is expanding its energy storage portfolio by building three new battery energy storage systems (BESS) next to its wind farms in Lithuania.

The new systems will have a combined capacity of 46 MW and 184 MWh. Once completed, Enefit’s storage portfolio will grow from the current 29 MW to 75 MW, strengthening the company’s position in the Baltic energy storage market.

Enefit is investing a total of €30.3 million in the projects, which will result in three new storage systems to be completed in 1H27: a 16 MW system next to the Kelme I wind farm, an 18 MW system next to Kelme II, and a 12 MW system next to the Šilale II wind farm. The use of existing energy infrastructure and grid connections at the wind farms allows the company to implement the new storage solutions more efficiently.

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