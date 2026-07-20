Eiffel and Ergy launch partnership to accelerate BESS investments in Poland

Eiffel Investment Group and Ergy have entered into a partnership to invest in battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Poland.

The collaboration begins with the 46 MW/184 MWh Baczyna project and reflects the partners’ ambition to build a portfolio of battery storage assets supporting Poland’s evolving electricity system and energy transition.

The first project under the partnership, Baczyna, is a fully permitted, ready-to-build BESS located in western Poland. Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028. The project has secured all major permits, grid connection rights, and a long-term capacity market contract.

The investment comes as Poland continues to transform its energy mix. As renewable generation expands and coal-fired capacity gradually declines, battery storage is expected to play an increasingly important role in balancing intermittent electricity production, strengthening grid resilience, and supporting security of supply.

Under the partnership, Eiffel Investment Group will provide long-term infrastructure investment expertise, while Ergy will originate, develop, arrange financing, construct, and manage battery storage projects, drawing on its experience in the Polish renewable energy market. Beyond Baczyna, the partners will consider acquiring additional battery storage projects as demand for flexibility continues to grow across the Polish electricity system.

Zofia Szewczuk, Head of Poland at Eiffel Investment Group, commented: “Battery storage is becoming an essential component of Europe’s energy transition. As renewable generation continues to expand, electricity systems require greater flexibility to maintain reliability and resilience. Poland is one of the continent’s most dynamic energy markets, and this investment reflects our conviction that storage infrastructure will play a central role in its transformation. We are pleased to partner with Ergy to support the development of this market over the long term.”

Michal Lewczuk, Partner at Ergy, noted: “We are extremely excited about establishing a partnership with Eiffel Investment Group. Ergy supports both local and international investors in delivering their renewable projects in Poland. Co-investing alongside our investors is an important milestone in our growth. By combining international capital with our local expertise, we aim to deliver projects that strengthen the electricity system and support a greener energy mix. Eiffel’s decision to invest in Polish flexibility could not come at a better time.”

This operation benefits from support from the EU under the InvestEU Fund.

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