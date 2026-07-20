Sonnedix bolsters hybrid capabilities in Italy with acquisition of 260 MW BESS portfolio

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with 11 GW of total capacity, has acquired a 260 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Tuscania, Italy.

This deal increases the company’s total BESS portfolio to approximately 2.8 GW and marks a further step in one of Europe’s fastest-growing energy markets.

The portfolio, made up of two adjacent standalone BESS projects, one 160 MW/4-hour and another 100 MW/4-hour, acquired from Sphera Energy, showcases Italy as a core market for Sonnedix’s global storage strategy, adding 260 MW/4-hour total BESS capacity.

This acquisition builds on Sonnedix’s existing Italian footprint and reflects its ongoing commitment to the country’s energy transition. In March 2026, the company acquired six solar photovoltaic plants backed by long-term power purchase agreements pushing Sonnedix’s total capacity in Italy past 1 GW. As Italy’s transition accelerates, batteries are playing an increasingly central role, helping balance supply and demand and building a more resilient grid.

Battery storage is a central pillar of Sonnedix’s global portfolio strategy. As power systems absorb more variable renewable generation, storage assets like the Tuscania portfolio help address system flexibility, affordability, and energy security, and priorities shaping investment decisions across the markets where Sonnedix operates.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “We took our first step into battery storage in other Italian regions in 2025. Now we’re building on that with real scale in Tuscania. Batteries let us do more with the power we’re already generating, storing it and deploying it when it’s needed most. Hybridisation and optimisation are the direction our whole portfolio is heading, and with our long-term footprint and deep expertise in the region, Italy is well placed to lead the way.”

Giuseppe Marona, Managing Director Italy at Sonnedix, added: “We’ve gone from building a solar base to building a genuinely flexible energy business here in under two years. Storage changes what we can offer the grid, and it changes how our solar assets perform. I’m excited to see our BESS portfolio continue to grow; Tuscania is a strong addition, and it won’t be the last.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.