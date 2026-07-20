Waltrop battery park advances to construction phase

The three shareholders of the battery park in Waltrop have jointly approved the next implementation phase and the associated substation and key infrastructure works, This marks another important milestone in the continued realisation of one of Germany's largest battery storage (BESS) projects.

Upon completion, the facility will provide 900 MW of power and a minimum of 1800 MWh of storage capacity, setting new benchmarks for utility scale battery storage.

The project is being developed by a consortium consisting of Luxcara, an independent German asset manager for energy infrastructure; BKW AG, the international energy and infrastructure company headquartered in Bern, Switzerland; and numerous municipal utilities brought together under the leadership of Trianel through T-BESS 1 GmbH & Co. KG.

Philip Sander, Managing Partner at Luxcara, said: “We invest in infrastructure that enables the next stage of the energy transition. The Waltrop battery park combines proven technology, large scale deployment, an excellent location, and a strong consortium of partners. These are exactly the conditions required to successfully bring ambitious storage projects onto the grid and into operation.”

Following the granting of the final permits for the substation and battery energy storage systems in May, Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) also provided important regulatory clarity by confirming that the exemption from network charges for advanced-stage storage projects will remain in place. This represents a key factor for the project's economic viability.

Key equipment packages have already been ordered, and preparatory works on site have been underway for several months. The next major construction phase is scheduled to begin in autumn 2026, with commissioning expected in 2028.

The individual BESS will be delivered and implemented independently by the respective shareholders.

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