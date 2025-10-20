R.Power launches divestment process for a ready-to-build BESS in Romania

R.Power has launched the divestment process of one of its Romanian ready-to-build battery energy storage system (BESS) projects – a 200 MW/400 MWh facility.

The sale is part of R.Power’s strategy of asset rotation and portfolio diversification across different geographies.

Strategically located near Bucharest, a key hub of the Romanian energy system, the project will provide much-needed flexibility to support grid stability and accelerate the country’s energy transition.

R.Power is significantly scaling up its presence in Romania across both the photovoltaics (PV) and storage markets, supported by its physical office in Bucharest. The company is about to energise its first PV projects in the country – Stalpu, Suseni, Dudesti, and Punghina – and is preparing to begin construction of its first BESS project in Romania, the 254 MWh Scornicesti facility. Romania will become R.Power’s third market with its own operational assets, following Poland and Portugal.

Energy storage is core of R.Power’s growth model representing more than half of R.Power’s overall 30 GW+ development pipeline across six European countries. In Romania, company not only focus on standalone projects, but also is preparing hybrid configurations that integrate BESS with both existing and planned PV farms. Over the coming years, R.Power aims to expand its integrated capacity in Romania into the multi-gigawatt range, reinforcing the country’s role as a Central and Eastern European leader in the energy transition.

