Econergy signs German storage option agreement

Econergy Renewable Energy has announced a major strategic expansion into the German market with the signing of an option agreement to acquire two grid-licensed battery storage projects totalling 435 MW in Bad Lauchstädt, Saxony-Anhalt. The projects are in final stages for obtaining final building permit (RTB stage).

This marks a significant step in strengthening the company’s European storage platform and establishing a footprint in one of the most advanced and fast-growing storage markets in Europe.

Under the agreement, Econergy UK (~75% owned by Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd) has secured the right to acquire 100% of a German company holding both storage facilities. The option may be exercised until 1 April 2026.

Both projects are at an advanced stage and are expected to begin construction by end of 2026.

The projects are located in a region undergoing a major transition from coal to clean energy. With initiatives like the Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt, the area is becoming a hub for renewable innovation and grid-flexibility solutions. Econergy’s new storage capacity supports this regional shift towards a modern, resilient energy system. This expansion into Germany builds on Econergy’s rapid progress in storage across Europe. Recently, the company also began construction of Senftenberg, its first 100 MW BESS project in Brandenburg, marking the operational launch of its German storage platform.

Together with the new option agreement, Econergy’s growing German portfolio is reaching a potential capacity of 535 MW of storage projects, demonstrating significant scaling momentum in Europe’s most competitive storage market and a clear shift towards high-quality hybrid and flexibility plants.

These projects further diversify Econergy’s asset mix, both geographically and technologically, while reinforcing the company’s position as a leading developer of utility scale storage in Europe.

Joshua Murphy, Head of Energy Storage at Econergy, said: “Germany is rapidly becoming one of the most sophisticated and opportunity-rich storage markets in Europe. Regulatory clarity, market liquidity, and growing flexibility requirements are accelerating investment in high-quality BESS facilities. Our entry here reflects Econergy’s commitment to building a long-term storage platform in markets where the conditions support scalability, innovation, and bankability.”

Eyal Podhorzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Econergy Renewable Energy, added: “Following a thorough assessment of the German storage market and the strong demand expected in the coming years, we are further expanding our presence in Germany. These projects are already almost ready for construction and have se-cured grid connection rights, giving us high confidence in their implementation and completion.

“We anticipate entering into long-term tolling agreements that will ensure stable cash flows with low exposure to market volatility. These large scale projects, along with our first 100 MW site already under construction, significantly expand our footprint and diversify our renewable portfolio. Econergy continues to evaluate additional opportunities in Germany’s renewables market, which supports the nation’s goal to shift towards decarbonised, resilient energy systems. This also aligns with our goal to continue our strong momentum across Europe in 2026.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!