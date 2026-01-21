Aquila Clean Energy and Energy Gates closes BESS project

Aquila Clean Energy and Energy Gates have announced the closing of a transaction involving a ready-to-build (RTB) 50 MW/100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Lithuania. The transaction was completed on 31 December 2025.

The project has reached RTB status, with all key development milestones secured, positioning it for near-term construction and subsequent operation. The asset is designed to deliver two-hour storage capacity and will provide essential flexibility services to the Lithuanian power system, supporting grid stability, renewable energy integration, and enhanced energy security across the Baltic region.

“The successful closing of the project underscores our ability to identify and develop high-quality energy infrastructure assets that meet the evolving needs of European electricity systems. This divestment is a part of our portfolio strategy to realise value from our development pipeline and to further drive the energy transition,” said Aquila Clean Energy CEO, Andrew Wojtek.

For Energy Gates, the acquisition represents a strategic investment in a ready-to-build energy storage asset, demonstrating confidence in the Lithuanian power market and the growing role of battery storage in enabling decarbonisation, market-based flexibility, and resilient energy systems.

“This acquisition further strengthens Energy Gates renewable projects’ development in the Baltics. The project is the third BESS asset in our portfolio and an important milestone reflecting our confidence in the Lithuanian market and our ability to develop, invest in, and realise value from high-quality storage assets that support grid flexibility, renewable integration, and long-term energy security,” added Energy Gates CEO, Arminas Petraitis.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!