Westermeerdijk solar park reaches financial close

Novar and Westermeerweg Zon Holding have reached financial close for Westermeerdijk solar park.

With a capacity of 148 MWp, Westermeerdijk solar park, located in the Noordoostpolder and stretching approximately 6.4 km, is among the largest solar parks in the Netherlands. Its location directly behind the dike and beneath existing wind turbines, combined with its own private grid connection, makes the project an example of the energy landscape of the future. The solar park will be owned 50% by Novar and 50% by Westermeerweg Zon Holding, in which 10 local agricultural entrepreneurs participate.

A key feature of Westermeerdijk solar park is the close collaboration with local landowners and tenants. In total, 15 different landowners and (hereditary) leaseholders are involved in the project, including agricultural entrepreneurs with plots near the Westermeerdijk. In addition, 44% of the land is owned by the Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf).

For these lands, the so-called soil light exposure assessment was developed by TNO and Wageningen University and Research (WUR) and applied to support vegetation development and soil quality. This assessment determines whether sufficient daylight reaches the soil beneath and between the solar panels. That is why the project uses semi-transparent solar panels. These panels are designed so that part of the sunlight can still reach the soil. The use of this type of panel makes Westermeerdijk distinctive and demonstrates how renewable energy generation and careful land use can go hand in hand.

François Bonajo, Project and Programme Manager at the Renewable Energy Projects section of the Central Government Real Estate Agency, Directorate of Area and Real Estate Development (GVO), commented: “Westermeerdijk solar park shows that generating renewable energy can go hand in hand with careful use of public land. By explicitly focusing on soil light exposure and knowledge development in this project, it not only delivers sustainable energy production, but also valuable insights for future land use.”

The involved public authorities, the Municipality of Noordoostpolder and the Province of Flevoland, also play an important role in the realisation of the project. Through collaboration between landowners, tenants, public authorities, project partners, and knowledge institutions, a project is created in which renewable energy generation, careful land use, and knowledge development come together.

Jelmer Pijlman, Director and Co-Founder of Novar, noted: “With Westermeerdijk solar park we are taking an important step in developing the energy landscape of the future. This project combines large scale renewable generation with local ownership, responsible soil use, and an innovative grid connection. That combination is exactly what makes Westermeerdijk special. We are not only developing a solar park, but also building an energy system that is ready for the future.”

Wim van der Linde, Co-Director of Westermeerweg Zon, added: “For us, this project is special because local leaseholders and tenants are not only making land available, but have also taken the initiative together. In close co-operation with one another, the authorities and Novar, this project has been developed step by step. This keeps local ownership in the region and together we are building an energy landscape that fits the Noordoostpolder.”

Westermeerdijk solar park is part of a broader energy landscape in the Noordoostpolder. In the area, renewable generation from wind and solar is combined with new infrastructure for the transport and storage of electricity. This makes optimal use of available space and existing energy infrastructure. For example, the project shares access roads with the wind farms NOP Agrowind and RWE. This reduces the need for additional roads and uses space more efficiently.

A crucial part of the project is its connection to the new substation Netaansluiting Noordwest Zon (NNWZ). This private grid connection was developed by Novar and Westermeerweg Zon, in co-operation with HVC, and makes it possible to feed large scale solar power into the electricity grid. At a time when grid congestion increasingly hinders the development of renewable energy projects, this connection is of great importance for delivering the project.

In addition, Novar and Westermeerweg Zon Holding, together with the municipality, are exploring opportunities for battery storage in the area. In the longer term, a battery can contribute to more efficient use of generated solar energy by storing electricity temporarily and deploying it later when demand is higher. This could further optimise the energy system around Westermeerdijk.

A distinctive element of Westermeerdijk solar park is the TNO and WUR test field. This test field studies the impact of solar fields on crop growth, soil health and biodiversity.

Among other aspects, the research looks at variations in panel height, tilt angle, and spacing between panel rows, as well as tracking and vertical systems using different solar panel technologies. The insights from this research can contribute to the development of solar parks that not only generate renewable energy, but are also better designed for crops, soil, water, and nature.

Kay Cesar, Chair of Zon in Landschap and Programme Lead Sustainable Solar Parks at TNO, concluded: “Westermeerdijk is a valuable living lab for us. It is a real-world environment where research and innovation come together and where we develop new insights under realistic conditions. At this location we work with partners on knowledge about how solar parks can be designed more intelligently, with greater attention to crops, soil, water and biodiversity. The insights we gain here are therefore also relevant for future solar parks in the Netherlands.”

For Westermeerdijk solar park, Novar is working with various partners on the development, financing, and realisation of the project. Project financing was arranged in co-operation with ING, with Rebel providing financial support. As part of the financing process, 3E, VHIVA, and Stek carried out technical, insurance, and legal due diligence. Stek also advised ING on the financing documentation. Mobius acted as project counsel for Westermeerdijk solar park. BELECTRIC is responsible for constructing the solar park, and HANAB Distribution is delivering the cable route and substations. TRIP Advocaten Notarissen is involved in the legal and notarial process. The joint private grid connection Noordwest Zon was developed by Novar in co-operation with Westermeerweg Zon and HVC.

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