Doosan selects ANDRITZ as supplier for pumped storage power plant in South Korea

Doosan Enerbility has selected ANDRITZ to supply the pump turbine units for the new Yeongdong pumped storage plant in Chungcheong Province, South Korea.

The project supports the country’s goals for renewable energy expansion and grid stability. The order has been included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 4Q25.

South Korea plans to add 5.7 GW of pumped storage capacity by 2037 to enhance grid stability while integrating increasing shares of renewable energy. With its capacity of 500 MW, the Yeongdong pumped storage power plant will play an important role. In total ANDRITZ has delivered or rehabilitated about 40 units with a total installed capacity of over 1 GW in South Korea so far.

Alexander Schwab, Senior Vice President Market Management ANDRITZ Hydropower, said: “As we move toward a net-zero carbon future, energy storage has never been more important. As the most proven, reliable, and cost-effective energy storage technology, pumped storage is a key enabler for the energy transition that allows efficient energy management by balancing energy demand and supply, especially in an energy landscape increasingly dominated by intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar.”

ANDRITZ’s scope for Yeongdong comprises the design of two pump turbine units, motor-generators, and related auxiliaries, and the supply of various key components of the pump turbines and motor-generators, as well as ANDRITZ’s digital control system, turbine governors, and protection systems. Services also include installation supervision and commissioning. The plant’s completion is scheduled for 2030.

The Yeongdong project is being carried out jointly by South Korean Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the largest electric power company in the country, which supplies about 30% of the country's electricity and is now increasingly investing in pump storage technology.

