Apex Clean Energy begins commercial operations at 100 MW storage facility

Apex Clean Energy has begun commercial operations at the 100 MW utility-scale battery facility, Great Kiskadee Storage.

The project represents the first operational asset of SA Grid Solutions, a joint venture (JV) between Apex and SK Gas and SK eternix established in early 2024.

Ken Young, CEO of Apex, commented: “Great Kiskadee Storage marks a significant milestone in our partnership with SK Gas and SK eternix, demonstrating the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to advancing energy storage solutions. This facility will play a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability in Texas, absorbing excess electricity during periods of high generation, and providing power back to the grid when demand increases.”

Great Kiskadee, located in Hidalgo County, Texas, marks the first of multiple Apex storage assets planned for the joint venture as the partners work to accelerate the deployment of utility-scale battery storage. The next project set for purchase by the JV is of similar size and duration and Apex will manage the development, construction, operations, and optimisation of current and future facilities.

The facility, constructed by Saber Power Services, will help stabilise the Texas grid while creating significant local economic benefits, including more than US$12.6 million in tax revenue over its lifetime. Additionally, the project has committed grant funding to support the restoration of 200 acres of wetland within the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, enhancing habitat for migratory waterfowl, bats, and other species.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.