WFW advises NEDF on development financing for Harmony Energy German BESS

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Navigator Energy Debt Finance LLP (NEDF), a partnership managed by Triple Point, on the development financing of 3 GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in Germany, as part of Harmony Energy’s wider German development pipeline.

The three-year facility requested by Harmony Energy will support a portfolio of late-stage projects spanning both transmission and distribution-level connections, supporting the acceleration of grid scale storage capacity in one of Europe’s most critical energy markets.

The transaction marks Triple Point’s first exposure in Germany and builds on Triple Point’s established strategy of supporting experienced renewable energy developers through the development phase of battery storage projects.

Triple Point is a London-based investment manager with a track record of supporting renewable energy and infrastructure assets with £2.5+ billion assets under management.

Harmony Energy Ltd is a UK-founded renewable energy developer and operator established in 2010. The group has a strong international track record across the UK, Germany, France, and Poland. Originally focused on onshore wind, Harmony Energy has delivered over 700 MW of operational battery storage capacity across 18 sites. The company has a global pipeline exceeding 12 GW.

The WFW Germany Energy team that advised NEDF was led by Project Finance Partner, Thomas Hollenhorst, supported by Managing Associates, Jakob Paluszkiewicz and Roman Schneider, along with Associates, Finja Schmale and Stefan Riedmeyer, Frankfurt Partner, Florian Kutzbach, and Managing Associate, Kathy Buenaventura. Further advice was provided by WFW’s Corporate, Real Estate, Regulatory, and Tax teams.

Thomas commented: “We were pleased to support Triple Point on its first exposure in Germany and to advise on the complex project, real estate, and regulatory framework governing BESS projects. This transaction shows the need for development financings in the growing German BESS market and reflects the increasing maturity and investor confidence in the German storage sector.”

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