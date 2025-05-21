ILI Group secures planning consent for 100 MW BESS project in Scotland

ILI Group has received Section 36 planning consent for its 100 MW Learielaw battery energy storage system (BESS) project near Broxburn, West Lothian.

This marks the company’s first major planning approval of 2025 and follows a strong finish to 2024, with 350 MW of storage projects consented across North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, and the Highlands.

The Learielaw project is Gate 2 ready, meets CP30 technical and delivery criteria, and has a current grid connection date in 2028 – making it ideally positioned to support Scotland’s growing need for flexible grid infrastructure.

Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI Group, commented: “Learielaw is another strong addition to our battery storage pipeline and highlights the momentum we’ve built in delivering nationally significant energy infrastructure. As the grid evolves to handle more renewable generation, projects like Learielaw will be vital in providing the flexibility and reliability the system needs. This is a key step in our mission to make Scotland a leader in clean, secure energy.”

BESS are vital to modernising the UK’s electricity infrastructure. They provide grid balancing, enable the storage and timely use of renewable energy, and offer fast-response capabilities that stabilise supply and demand.

