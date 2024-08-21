EDF Renewables UK set to bring six battery projects online in next 12 months

EDF Renewables UK is set to bring more than 300 MW of battery storage online to support the decarbonisation of the UK’s grid. The strong pipeline of battery storage projects marks a significant milestone and ongoing momentum in accelerating the energy transition.

EDF Renewables UK has six projects in construction which are set to go live in the next 12 months, including a 57 MW battery in Braintree, Essex and a 47.5 MW battery in Indian Queens Saint Austell. A notable milestone was the recent energisation of a 52 MW battery in Sundon, Bedfordshire, which was accomplished in mid-July, as well as Dorset Council last week approving planning for a 47.5 MW battery near Mannington in Dorset.

The combined 313 MW of battery storage could provide sufficient power to meet the needs of over 400 000 houses for two hours.

The new UK Government has committed to an ambitious target that brings for-ward plans for a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030 and requires a dramatic scaling up of renewable capacity, tripling solar capacity to 50 GW, quadrupling offshore wind to 55 GW and doubling onshore wind to 35 GW by the end of the decade.

Battery storage provides the foundation for a reliable supply of clean power, storing excess renewable energy during peak production and releasing it when needed. It is predicted that between 20 – 30 GW of battery storage is required by 2030 to meet 2050 net-zero pathways outlined by ESO2.

Simone Sullivan, Head of Storage at EDF Renewables UK, said: “Our upcoming project pipeline will strengthen the UK’s capacity to integrate more renewables and will allow the grid to be more flexible and resilient by managing electricity supply and demand.

“Battery storage is critical to enhancing our energy security and to achieving the new government’s 2030 targets. We have a strong momentum behind our projects, helping the UK to reap the benefits of cost-effective, clean renewable energy and a modern, flexible grid.”

These projects add to EDF Renewables UK’s existing portfolio of more than 150 MW of battery energy storage systems already in operation in Oxfordshire, Kent, and the West Midlands. In total, EDF Renewables UK plans to deliver up to 2 GW of transmission-connected battery storage, with more than 400 MW consented and a further 313 MW already in construction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!