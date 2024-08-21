EVLO develops its first US BESS project

EVLO Energy Storage Inc., a fully integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, has announced that it has completed the commissioning of a first utility-scale BESS project in the US. The contracted 3 MW/12 MWh installation is in Troy, Vermont.

The BESS will store energy during strong energy production times for later use during peak energy demand, helping to smooth out the intermittency of renewable power generation while delivering value to local utility customers.

The Troy project will also provide data to the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Sandia National Laboratories to demonstrate how battery storage can enable the expansion of renewable energy production, while further integrating renewables into the New England grid.

The Troy project consists of 16 EVLO 1000 units and four power conversion system (PCS) platforms, all managed by the EVLOGIX Energy Management System (EMS). EVLO will monitor and maintain the BESS under a 20-year long-term service agreement, in partnership with Vermont utilities including the Vermont Electric Cooperative, which serves the town of Troy.

This is EVLO’s first BESS project commissioned, installed, and in operation in the US, illustrating the expanding importance of battery storage, as well as the company’s growing reach beyond Canada and Europe.

Quotes

“EVLO is proud to work with pioneering utilities, such as the ones in Vermont, that take action to accelerate the energy transition,” said Sonia St-Arnaud, president and CEO at EVLO. “To effectively increase renewable energy utilisation, a robust battery energy storage sector is critical, and we’re proud to share EVLO’s power grid and BESS know-how to this important project, the first of many we currently have in development in the US.”

“Our hope is this project will help demonstrate the critical role that battery energy storage can have, empowering us to deliver more reliable and sustainable power to the communities we serve,” commented Rebecca Towne, CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative. “As more renewable capacity comes online, this project is a great example of helping the regional grid through collaboration and innovation.”

