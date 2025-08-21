BayWa r.e. secures planning consent for its largest battery energy project in Europe

BayWa r.e. has received Section 36 planning consent for its flagship 500 MW Redshaw battery energy storage system (BESS) in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Being its largest BESS project to date, this marks a major milestone for the company, as well as for the UK, contributing to the Government’s Clean Power Action Plan in the journey towards a greener and more resilient energy future.

Adjacent to Scottish Power Transmission’s planned 400/132 kV Redshaw substation, Redshaw BESS is strategically located at the B6 boundary, a key constraint point between Scotland and England. It is designed to alleviate grid congestion and unlock the full potential of renewable energy flowing from the renewable-energy-rich north to the south of the UK. When operational, the 500 MW project will play a crucial role in enhancing energy security, decarbonising the UK grid faster, and delivering value for consumers.

Gemma Hamilton, Head of Development Strategy & Origination at BayWa r.e. UK Ltd., responded: “Securing planning consent for Redshaw BESS is more than a milestone for our project: it is a commitment to the future stability of the UK grid and the acceleration of our clean energy transition. The BESS is intentionally positioned at a grid bottleneck that can sometimes hold back the delivery of clean power to where it is needed most. We are particularly pleased that planning consent was achieved swiftly through close collaboration with the Scottish Government, South Lanarkshire Council, and statutory consultees, in particular the host community, demonstrating that high-impact infrastructure can be delivered at a pace when stakeholders work together.”

The project also brings a number of meaningful benefits to the local community. BayWa r.e. has committed to contributing £50 000 per year throughout the project’s operational life to a dedicated Community Benefit Fund, providing long-term reliable financial support to local initiatives. This fund may also attract additional match funding, amplifying its impact. In addition, the project offers opportunities for local businesses to engage during both the construction and operational phases, helping to boost the regional economy. Ecological enhancements, including native woodland creation, peatland restoration, and improved habitat management, will deliver net gains for biodiversity across the site.

Dr. Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e., commented: “We are proud about this achievement for BayWa r.e. and for the UK’s clean energy ambitions. At 500 MW, this facility will be our largest battery storage project in Europe. It is part of a growing portfolio of BESS projects, demonstrating our operational expertise and dedication to grid flexibility. Now, as we move into the next project phase, we’re proud to deliver a project that reinforces our commitment to enabling the energy transition through innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical infrastructure.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!