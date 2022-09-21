Powin acquires EKS

Global energy storage platform provider, Powin LLC, has announced the acquisition of EKS Energy, a leading provider of advanced power electronics and energy management solutions for energy storage and renewables. This transaction ensures new and existing Powin customers will receive enhanced product and technology offerings, enabling Powin to deliver a fully integrated grid-scale energy storage experience with supply chain security.

As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, global demand for energy storage will continue to surge to an estimated market of US$49 billion by 2028, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. To better serve this fast-growing market, this acquisition expands Powin’s offering to include the EKS Power Conversion System and Power Plant Controller, enabling Powin to deliver a complete AC energy storage platform capable of advanced control functionality to support microgrid applications while interfacing with multiple generation assets. Other new products include PV inverters, DC-to-DC converters and multi-port inverters, which are used to maximise performance and profits for utility-scale solar plus energy storage projects.

“The EKS acquisition will give us direct access to an industry-leading team, their power conversion technology, advanced controls, and decade’s worth of experience; enabling Powin to offer a fully wrapped solution to further enhance the customer experience,” said Powin CEO Geoff Brown. “This landmark deal accelerates our mission to building the grid of the future by delivering safe, scaleable and integrated storage solutions.”

“With over a decade of experience and 4.5 GW of global inverter installations, the EKS Energy team has proven to be able to deploy and interconnect our solutions in many of the toughest and complicated grid conditions in the world. With Powin, there is endless potential in how we can integrate our software capabilities, as well as our AC and DC hardware together into a seamless package at large scale,” said EKS Energy CEO, Javier Landero.

Both Powin and EKS remain committed to serving our customers by offering a wide range of energy storage solutions to build a cleaner, safer, and more resilient power grid.

