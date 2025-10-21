Repono AB acquires BESS project in Romania

Repono AB, the Sweden-based pan-European energy storage operator, has completed the acquisition of a 202 MW/404 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Arges County, Romania. The partnership with the local developers foresees additional projects across Romania with a total combined capacity of up to 1.4 GW, reinforcing Repono’s long-term commitment to the Romanian energy storage market.

Developed by a Bucharest-based renewable energy developer, the project is ready-to-build and benefits from a grid connection contract with Transelectrica at the 220 kV Pitesti Substation. Once operational, it will be among the largest grid scale storage assets in Southeast Europe, capable of storing and releasing enough energy to supply more than 120 000 four-person households during peak-demand periods.

Gunvor, in collaboration with Enspired, the Vienna-based optimiser, will manage the offtake and market optimisation strategy, ensuring efficient integration into the Romanian and regional power markets.

The transaction and closing were enabled with the legal support of the Romanian law firm, RTPR, whose expertise ensured a smooth execution within the Romanian regulatory framework.

The Arges project will play a pivotal role in enhancing grid stability, balancing renewable generation, and advancing both Romania’s and the EU’s decarbonisation goals.

“This transaction represents an important milestone for Repono AB and demonstrates our continued commitment to developing large scale storage infrastructure that supports Europe’s energy transition,” said Karim Nils Grueber, CEO of Repono AB.

Harmen de Koo l, Chairman of the Board of Repono AB, representing InnoEnergy, added: “With this project, InnoEnergy’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality is further fortified. Large scale storage assets like Arges are key enablers of a stable and decarbonised European power system.”

