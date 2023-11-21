Ameresco announces new BESS project

Ameresco, a leading cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has announced that it will construct a battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 50 MW to provide Silicon Valley Power (SVP) additional local area capacity for electrical system reliability and flexibility. The BESS, named Kifer Energy Storage LLC, will be installed adjacent to the existing Kifer Receiving Station within SVP’s service territory.

The Ameresco owned asset, which is scheduled to begin construction in mid-2024, will mark the beginning of a 25-year lease and Energy Storage Agreement with the City of Santa Clara. Ameresco will develop, own, and operate the BESS, while SVP will supply the charging energy. With a maximum energy capacity of up to 200 MWh, the BESS will efficiently acquire surplus renewable electricity and provide a clean and reliable resource to integrate renewables, decrease reliance on gas-fired generation, and mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) and criteria air pollutant emissions.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Silicon Valley Power to bring this state-of-the-art BESS to life,” said Britta MacIntosh, Executive Vice President and General Manager, West Region. “This asset installation really is a game-changer, not just for enhancing SVP’s system reliability, but also for advancing and integrating the renewable energy sources of the future. We’re proud to be helping SVP make significant strides towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

“We are excited to be teaming up with Ameresco to bring this innovative energy storage system to our community,” added Manuel Pineda, Chief Electric Utility Officer of Silicon Valley Power. “With the installation of this new battery storage system, we are committed to providing reliable and flexible power solutions for our customers embracing renewable energy integration. This project is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver affordable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly energy options. Together, we hope to help lead the way towards a greener Silicon Valley.”

“This 50 MW battery energy storage system represents a significant step towards enhancing SVP’s system reliability,” commeneted Jovan Grogan, Santa Clara City Manager and Silicon Valley Power CEO. “Together with Ameresco, we are paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable energy future for our city.”

Additionally, the batteries at the facility will participate in the California ISO markets, assist in balancing generation and consumption, reducing congestion and regulating voltage and frequency. Ameresco and SVP aim for the BESS to be fully operational by 4Q25.

