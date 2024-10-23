EDF Renewables secures Garn Fach wind farm approval

Welsh Ministers have approved EDF Renewables UK’s application to build its 85 MW Garn Fach Wind Farm and energy storage facility south of Newtown, Mid Wales. This milestone marks a major step forward in our commitment to renewable energy and combatting climate change in Wales.

The 17 state-of-the-art turbine project will be capable of generating enough renewable electricity to meet the equivalent needs of 69 000 average UK homes. An energy storage facility onsite will also support flexible capacity and the integration of the renewable energy onto the national grid.

Responding to the approval, EDF Renewables UK’s Director for Onshore Wind Jon O’Sullivan, said: “We are pleased that the Welsh Government has approved our planning application for Garn Fach wind farm. The site is an excellent location for a wind farm and has the potential to make a significant positive impact in Wales and to the local community.”

The benefits of Garn Fach Wind Farm extend beyond renewable energy generation and include job creation, the development of new footpaths and cycle tracks across the site, and creation of a visitor car park for enhanced accessibility. As part of our dedication to community engagement, a community fund worth over £10 million will be established over the lifetime of the project. EDF Renewables UK’s commitment to habitat enhancement and restoration measures will also provide biodiversity net benefit on site.

