R.Power and Axpo sign optimisation agreement for a 150 MW/300 MWh BESS

R.Power, one of the leading European independent power producers, and Axpo, an international leader in energy trading, have signed an optimisation agreement for one of the largest utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Poland.

The agreement is for a period ending on 31 December 2037.

Magazyn Energii Jedwabno is a 150 MW/300 MWh BESS scheme being developed in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship. Upon completion, it will be among the largest projects of its kind in Poland. Construction of the project has already started.

Under the terms of the deal, Axpo shall be responsible for optimising the operation of the BESS facility. The revenue generated under the agreement for Jedwabno will be based on a profit share formula with a guaranteed minimum level of revenue (floor).

This optimisation agreement is the next step in co-operation between R.Power and Axpo in the Polish energy market, based on medium-term power purchase agreement signed between the partners back in 2021, covering approximately 300 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity.

Axpo Polska Managing Director, Mateusz Marczewski, responded: “I’m delighted to be extending our co-operation with R.Power into a new area, namely the optimisation of energy storage facilities. A key aspect of this project was to design a contract aligned with dynamically evolving operational and regulatory standards. This will ensure that the installation can participate efficiently in the market and provide balancing services. Thanks to our experience, we were able to propose a complex solution tailored to the investor’s specific needs, meeting all necessary requirements for bankability as well as R.Power’s internal procedures.”

Rafal Hajduk, Chief Commercial Officer at R.Power, added: “The development of the Jedwabno energy storage facility is a strategic step in expanding our portfolio of flexibility assets, supporting renewable energy integration and the security of the Polish power system. Co-operation with Axpo provides us with advanced optimisation tools and a commercialisation model that will help us enhance the project’s efficiency throughout its lifetime. The foundation of this co-operation is our long-standing partnership with Axpo, built through multiple joint initiatives, as well as Axpo’s support in navigating the dynamically developing energy storage market in Poland.”

R.Power is an independent renewable energy producer operating in Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Germany, specialising in PV, wind, and battery energy storage systems projects.

Axpo has been active for several years in the development, construction, and commercial optimisation of utility scale energy storage systems in Switzerland and across Europe, and continues to expand its international battery energy storage activities.

