Zenobe powers up 300 MW/600 MWh Scottish battery storage project

Zenobe, the UK’s leading owner and operator of grid scale batteries on the GB transmission network, has announced that their 300 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Kilmarnock, Scotland, has begun commercial operations.

The site has gone live?in?just under two years after financial close was announced and construction began in January 2024.?Kilmarnock?South’s?go live comes just 10 months after?Zenobe’s?200 MW?Blackhillock?BESS entered operation in March 2025.

Kilmarnock South is part of?Zenobe’s?£1 billion investment into battery storage and clean transportation in Scotland, with 1.3 GW?of storage assets now operational or in construction across the country. This launch takes the company’s operational capacity in the UK to 731 MW, with a further 568 MW/1230 MWh?currently under?construction.?

The site, strategically?located?near several offshore wind farms,?will also provide stability services, supporting a more efficient and resilient energy network as renewable generation continues to scale. It will be only the second BESS in the UK to deliver this capability?using grid-forming inverters, following Zenobe's Blackhillock BESS, which came online in March 2025.

Zenobe?has?worked?with?Wärtsilä?supplying?its?Quantum energy storage system technology,?Omexom?provided balance of plant works?and EDF Energy acting?as?the route-to-market provider for the site.?Kraken’s platform?will support EDF’s energy trading by managing the control and dispatch of energy.

As the site goes live,?Zenobe?will?continue?to work with?the?local community?through its?community benefit fund, administered by Foundation Scotland, supporting education and training opportunities?in the area.

Zenobe?Founder and Director,?James Basden, commented:?“Kilmarnock South is a landmark moment for Scotland?–?a world first, subsidy-free battery that will reduce energy bills and strengthen Britain’s energy security. This battery will contribute towards ending the?absurd?waste of clean Scottish wind power. We’re?incredibly proud of what the Zenobe team and our supply partners have achieved.?Reducing bills for consumers?nationwide?by?harnessing more renewable power?is a?key criteria?for?Zenobe?as we build out our battery fleet?in the UK.”???

