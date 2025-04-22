Prevalon Energy completes large-scale fire testing for advanced BESS

Prevalon Energy, a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has completed large-scale fire testing (LSFT) of its HD5™ energy storage enclosure, demonstrating robust fire containment under extreme conditions.

The test, conducted at a certified facility in accordance with CSA TS-8000, simulated a thermal runaway event in a fully functional HD5 unit. Four enclosures were configured in a standard back-to-back, side-to-side arrangement. The initiating unit was subjected to aggressive conditions to ensure full thermal propagation. Results confirmed that the fire was fully contained within the initiating unit, with no impact on adjacent enclosures and all battery modules remaining below critical thermal thresholds.

Alejandro Schnakofsky, Chief Technical Officer at Prevalon Energy, responded: “Ensuring the safety and reliability of our energy storage systems is paramount. The completion of this rigorous testing validates our design approach and provides customers with confidence in the robustness of solutions.”

The HD5 Platform includes integrated fire mitigation technologies – enhanced thermal barriers and strategic component layout – designed to isolate and contain thermal events. These systems align with the latest UL and NFPA safety standards, keeping customers ahead of evolving compliance requirements.

Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy, added: “Safety and reliability are critical for energy storage. The completion of this LSFT is a true testament to the dedication of the team in delivering not only cutting-edge technology, but also peace of mind to customers.”

Prevalon is also tackling another key challenge: acoustics. The company is developing low-noise solutions to meet strict community sound regulations – making the HD5 not just safer, but quieter and more adaptable to urban and suburban environments.

This milestone was achieved in partnership with one of Prevalon’s contract manufacturers, Clou, reinforcing a commitment to high-quality production and rigorous testing. It reflects Prevalon Energy’s dedication to continuous improvement and a proactive approach to exceeding safety and environmental standards in energy storage.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.