Sungrow and Masdar sign agreement for 7.5 GWh BESS in Abu Dhabi

Sungrow, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) inverter and battery energy storage system (BESS) provider, and Masdar, a global clean energy leader, have signed an agreement for the supply of BESS and PV inverter solutions for the UAE’s world-first gigascale round-the-clock renewable energy project, RTC.

Developed by Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC), RTC combines 5.2 GW of solar PV capacity with a 19 GWh BESS, delivering baseload renewable energy at unprecedented scale.

Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply 7.5 GWh of PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system (ESS), alongside 2.6 GW of PV inverter solutions, supporting the project’s operational reliability and efficiency.

Designed to help meet growing demand for uninterrupted clean power, the project will support a range of applications, including energy-intensive industries, business operations, residential communities, and emerging digital infrastructure.

RTC represents a major advancement in the integration of solar PV and battery storage technologies at the utility scale. Once operational in 2027, it is expected to support the delivery of reliable clean energy around the clock while enhancing grid resilience and flexibility.

RTC will deploy more than 1000 PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled ESS integrated with advanced PV inverter technologies to support continuous power delivery and enhanced grid stability.

Each system operates on an optimised cycle of 8-hr charging and 16-hr discharging to support a stable and flexible renewable energy supply. Featuring an AC block design and rack-level management, the system is designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

The system incorporates a fully liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide Power Conversion System (SiC PCS), achieving a maximum efficiency of 99.3% and a system RTE of 90%. Designed for operation in demanding climates, the system can operate at temperatures of up to 55°C without derating, making it well-suited to the UAE environment.

RTC reimagines the potential of renewable energy by overcoming intermittency. Once operational, it will produce gigascale baseload renewable energy at a globally competitive tariff for the first time. The project is designed to be a blueprint that can be replicated around the world.

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