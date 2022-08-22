American Battery Solutions launches new division

American Battery Solutions, Inc. – a commercial and industrial advanced battery systems manufacturer – has announced its new energy storage system division, branded ABS ESS.

ABS ESS is unveiling TeraStor™, its new lithium-ion battery energy storage platform, specifically for large scale energy storage projects. Additionally, ABS ESS is releasing StorView™, its energy management suite of software and control hardware to optimise TeraStor™ performance, market participation, and financial performance.

“Leveraging our track record for driving battery energy innovation, and developing and testing new technologies and chemistries with our advanced engineering team, ABS again demonstrates our dedication in support of the energy transition,” said Subhash Dhar, Chairman and CEO of American Battery Solutions, Inc. “There is a critical need for both hardware and software intended for stationary energy storage needs, especially following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which intends to fund so much utility scale storage. We are confident that ABS ESS and its leadership team can bring our products to market and meet the growing demand for energy storage systems.”

ABS TeraStor was designed and developed by Bud Collins, VP and GM, Michael Hoff, CTO, Greg Tremelling, VP of Product Development, and Rick Cwiakala, VP of Operations and Service – who have deployed over 1.5 GWh of storage around the globe. This group has teamed up with the goal of significantly reducing the complexity of large scale battery storage.

The TeraStor battery energy storage platform offers energy storage customers a safe, efficient, and reliable energy storage system that is easy to purchase, install and operate. This storage platform is engineered to optimise lithium-ion cell life and performance – while minimising stranded cell capacity to deliver greater output and availability throughout the system’s life.

TeraStor offers more than 7.2 MWh of storage and 3.5 MW of integrated inverter capacity. With its self-powered design, requiring no auxiliary AC infrastructure, a fully integrated liquid cooling system – which eliminates all on-site HVAC installation– and a 60% increase in energy density, this battery energy storage platform allows customers to achieve significant cost and time savings compared to other energy storage systems. Additionally, by using TeraStor, ABS ESS can deploy an ultra-high density of 600 MWhs of energy per acre.

Each TeraStor arrives factory-packaged and tested, eliminating major on-site component integration. It can be installed and ready for commissioning within six hours – a record setting pace compared to weeks or months for a conventional system. TeraStor systems are the most energy dense per footprint, accommodating the most space-challenged sites while meeting the strictest international safety standards. Mean-time for repair and upgrades are minimised with modular energy storage and power conversion components.

Also, ABS ESS in-person interactive training ensures complete and adequate response to every on-site contingency.

StorView™ advanced software and controls hardware that monitors all aspects of TeraStor conditions with advanced algorithms to determine its precise status and condition. StorView software is an easy-to-use interface that enables intuitive set-ups, controls, and operations. A simple, single point, industry-standard interface coupled with known third-party energy management systems. Warranty conditions are continuously compared against original and current expectations to proactively plan for changing application requirements.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.