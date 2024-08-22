ACWA hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Uzbekistani energy projects

Saudi-listed ACWA Power broke ground on the Beruniy wind independent power plant (IPP) project in a formal ceremony attended by Shavket Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The ceremony marked the commencement of several pivotal projects in the field of renewable energy. Among the significant launches was the Beruniy wind IPP project, which included the construction of a 200 MW wind power plant and a 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in the Beruniy Region of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Government of Uzbekistan, including Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Jamshid Khodjayev, Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Amanbay Orynbaev, and other key ministers. The launch of the Beruniy Wind IPP project signifies Uzbekistan's ongoing commitment to sustainable energy under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On behalf of ACWA Power, the ceremony was attended by Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammad Abunayyan, Chief Business Development & Investment Officer, Thomas Brostrom, Regional Head of Central Asia, Abid Malik, and Country Head of Uzbekistan, Jon Zaidi. Other representatives from ACWA Power joined the ceremony via video conference from the project site, where Deputy Minister of Energy, Umid Mamadaminov, highlighted the importance of the Beruniy Wind IPP project for the region and the country at large, in the presence of First Deputy Khokim of the Beruniy District U. Matirzaev and Khokim of the Korauzak Region A. Baimuratov.

With an investment value of US$260 million, the Beruniy Wind IPP project, in partnership with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU), is a cornerstone of Uzbekistan's green energy transformation. Once completed, the project will generate 800 million kWh of clean energy annually, meeting the electricity needs of approximately 292 000 households. Additionally, the project will save 212 million m3 of natural gas and reduce CO 2 emissions by 336 000 tpy.

ACWA Power will build a double-circuit 220 kV power transmission line with a length of 45 km up to the Beruniy substation as well as the construction of a 100 MW electric energy storage system. Project will achieve COD (as of today) by the 4Q26.

Uzbekistan is ACWA Power's second-largest market in terms of investment, with 15 projects currently underway and a total investment volume of up to US$15 billion. These projects are designed to support Uzbekistan’s energy transition and sustainable development goals, in alignment with the vision of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

