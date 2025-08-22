Fluence expands US domestic supply chain with Houston-based HVAC and chiller production

Fluence Energy, Inc., a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimisation software, has begun production at a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

The facility produces thermal management systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and chiller equipment, for Fluence’s Gridstack Pro™ battery energy storage solutions. This manufacturing facility and partnership with Bergstrom represent another milestone in Fluence’s commitment to building a robust network of US-based manufacturing for the growing battery storage market.

Fluence’s diversified supply chain and US-based production continues to provide customers with reliable storage systems that help reduce exposure to changing trade dynamics. The Houston facility plays a crucial role in the company’s strategy to provide onshore production of every major product and component of a grid scale battery energy storage system (BESS) to the US.

John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas, commented: “There’s broad recognition of the enormous value batteries bring to the electricity grid – to address increased power demand, maintain reliability, and lower costs. With this Houston facility and our broader network of US manufacturing plants, US-made battery energy storage is playing a growing role in domestic power production and energy security.”

Fluence currently leverages five manufacturing facilities in collaboration with manufacturing partners across the US that produce everything from battery cells and modules to inverters, enclosures, and controls equipment. These manufacturing partnerships represent more than 1200 manufacturing jobs in 2025 alone.

Dan Giovannetti, President and CEO of Bergstrom, added: “We are extremely excited to support an industry leader like Fluence in their efforts to expand secure energy production in the US. Bergstrom has been manufacturing battery-based mobile HVAC solutions for over 20 years and the partnership with Fluence leverages the strengths of both companies and allows Bergstrom to supply a reliable, high-performance, domestically-manufactured thermal management system to the Fluence’s Gridstack Pro product line.”

Fluence's expanded use of domestic manufacturing capabilities comes at a time of increased focus on energy security and US supply chain resilience. The company's products play a critical role in grid stability and power sector modernisation, with energy storage projects contributing to grid reliability for millions of Americans across major ISO power markets.

Peter Williams, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer, Fluence, concluded: “Every supply chain decision we make is grounded in our commitment to deliver reliable, high-performing solutions for customers across dynamic market conditions. This expansion helps accelerate our progress towards increasing US-based production and strengthening a resilient supply chain, and we believe it positions us to maximise domestic content in the solutions we deliver.”

With more than 22 000 MWh of battery energy storage capacity deployed or contracted across 90+ projects in the US, Fluence is supporting leading US utilities, power producers, and developers with cutting-edge storage solutions that enable a more reliable and cost-effective grid.

