Brookfield and Solarvest partner to deliver 1.5+ GW of renewables in Malaysia

Brookfield, a leading global investment firm founded in Canada, has entered into a joint investment framework agreement with Malaysian clean energy expert, Solarvest Holdings Bhd, to develop, construct, and operate at least 1.5 GW of utility scale solar and battery energy storage projects in Malaysia.

Brookfield owns and operates one of the world’s largest, most diversified portfolios of renewable power and transition assets with more than 270 GW of operational and development capacity. The partnership with Solarvest is Brookfield’s first investment in Malaysia via its Catalytic Transition Fund, Brookfield’s primary vehicle to invest in and accelerate decarbonisation in emerging markets globally.

Malaysia was selected due to its standing in Southeast Asia as a strong and attractive renewable energy market, underpinned by robust demand fundamentals and supportive policy frameworks.

Under the partnership, Solarvest will bring its deep local development expertise and proven execution track record, having developed more than 2.3 GW of solar photovoltaics (PV) across completed and ongoing projects in Malaysia. Brookfield will bring its access to large-scale capital, strong global and regional corporate offtake relationships, and proven operational capabilities.

Brookfield’s Head of Renewable Power & Transition for Asia Pacific, Daniel Cheng, commented: “Malaysia is emerging as a regional leader in clean energy, underpinned by ambitious national targets and surging demand from both utilities and corporates given the country’s growing role as a hub for data centres and semi-conductor manufacturing. Brookfield is committed to deploying significant capital into Malaysia where these strong market fundamentals align with our capabilities to deliver power and decarbonisation solutions. We look forward to working with Solarvest to help advance Malaysia’s decarbonisation agenda and meet the national and regional need for green energy.”

Solarvest’s Executive Director and Group CEO, Dato’ Davis Chong, added: “We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Brookfield, which marks a pivotal milestone for Solarvest as we accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon future. By combining our proven expertise and innovation with our partner’s strong global network and financial strength, we are uniquely positioned to deliver impactful renewable energy solutions that will drive Malaysia’s decarbonisation agenda in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). Beyond Malaysia, this collaboration also enables us to expand our regional footprint, meeting the growing demand for sustainable power. Together, we aim to create lasting value by advancing clean energy adoption, strengthening energy security, and supporting the region’s journey towards carbon neutrality.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!