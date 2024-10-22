Gamesa Electric signs inverter supply agreement

Gamesa Electric has signed an agreement with technology, energy, and metals group, Fortescue, for the supply of 12 Gamesa Electric Proteus PCS-E units. This project is part of Fortescue’s plan to achieve Real Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its Australian terrestrial iron ore operations by 2030.

The Proteus PCS-E inverters will be supplied in plug and play configuration in 6 PCS Stations including transformers as well as MV equipment.

Gamesa Electric Proteus PCS-E is the central battery inverter of the successful Proteus inverter family, winner of the prestigious Intersolar ‘Best Photovoltaic Product of the Year’ Award and PV Magazine award for ‘Best Inverter of the Year’. The Proteus PCS-E Inverter combines a market leading efficiency, superior power density and high reliability, all for a minimum levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

Alan Brown, Australia Sales Director Solar & Storage at Gamesa Electric, said: “We are proud that a global mining leader like Fortescue has trusted Gamesa Electric to collaborate on this challenging project. Australia is one of the most demanding markets in terms of both environmental conditions and grid connection. This project will be equipped with Gamesa Electric’s latest grid forming technology including black start capability and dedicated Power Plant Controller ‘Gamesa Electric Orchestra’.”

Enrique de la Cruz, Gamesa Electric’s Global Solar & Storage Sales Director, added: ” Australia is one of the leading markets for battery storage deployment with a projected 7-fold increase in capacity by 2030, making it a very attractive market. This flagship BESS project in Australia and with a customer like Fortescue, is a major milestone for us and shows the market’s confidence in our product“.

This North Star Junction project will be located 145 km South of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

