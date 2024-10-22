Green Switch subsidiary completes BESS energisation

Success Connections, a subsidiary of Green Switch/Qair UK, have announced that they have completed their first 132kV energisation of the Swangate battery energy storage system (BESS).

Swangate BESS is a 50 MW, 102 MWh project in Rotherham. The team at Success Connections were chosen by Trina Storage & Sepam, to take on the ICP electrical installation of the 132 kV connection on Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd’s vertically integrated product, Elementa.

Success Connections are an LRQA NERS accredited Independent Connection Provider (ICP), providing expert high voltage design & build services for new electrical grid connections.

