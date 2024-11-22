RWE partners with Peabody on energy pipeline

RWE, a leading renewable energy company, and Peabody have announced a new partnership to strategically advance renewable energy projects by repurposing reclaimed land previously used for mining.

This innovative global partnership brings together RWE’s expertise in developing and operating clean energy projects and Peabody’s significant land resources, particularly in the mid-west, as well as its industry-leading reclamation capabilities.

RWE is acquiring a majority interest in the R3 Renewables LLC ownership group alongside founding partner Peabody. R3, a joint venture launched by Peabody – which will maintain a 25% equity interest - Summit Partners Credit Advisors and Riverstone Credit Partners, repurposes land previously used for Peabody coal mines to deliver clean, renewable energy. RWE is acquiring Summit and Riverstone’s equity interest in R3.

The acquisition, which is focused on the development of large scale solar and energy storage projects on reclaimed mine lands, demonstrates RWE's commitment to innovative and clean energy solutions. As a founding partner of R3 Renewables, Peabody is leveraging its substantial land resources to foster sustainable energy development, highlighting its dedication to environmental stewardship and community revitalisation.

The founding partners of R3 Renewables initiated the development of 5.5 GW pipeline of 10 potential projects on reclaimed mining sites in Indiana and Illinois. RWE will acquire seven of the projects and enter into a joint venture with Peabody to continue development of the three remaining projects.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy, stated: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity for RWE to invest in rural regions of Indiana and Illinois and bring strong economic development. RWE is thrilled to partner with Peabody through R3 Renewables to develop solar projects using reclaimed land on a significant scale. Solar and storage facilities are a great way to bring economic development via construction jobs, local and domestic investment, and direct community benefits and taxes as well as a contribution to energy security. RWE is excited to expand this partnership across the US and globally to ensure local communities can benefit from the economic generation of the energy transition.”

Jim Grech, Peabody President and CEO, added: “Our new partnership with a globally recognised renewable energy leader represents significant added momentum in our initiatives to develop renewable projects on Peabody’s formerly mined lands. Peabody is committed to advancing environmental sustainability, creating additional value from our assets, and providing added economic benefits for the communities in which we work and live.”

Patrick Forkin, Peabody Chief Development Officer and R3 Chairman, concluded: “We are grateful to Riverstone and Summit for their partnership in assisting us in launching this joint venture. Championing the development of utility scale solar and storage projects on reclaimed land previously used by our coal mining operations is consistent with our mission and beneficial for all our stakeholders.”

Economic and environmental benefits

The renewable projects planned for the reclaimed lands have the potential to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 850 000 homes across the region. The initiative not only advances renewable energy development in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region, but also promotes economic development by creating local jobs and increasing tax revenues for the communities involved. The projects maintain existing agricultural lands, ensuring that rural areas benefit from economic growth. The partnership intends to fulfil growing electricity demand by bringing renewable power to the grid, and jobs and revenues to communities that have contributed to US energy in other forms for generations.

RWE plays a crucial role in this partnership by bringing its extensive experience in developing, constructing, and operating some of the most efficient renewable energy projects in the United States and beyond. Through the partnership, RWE will expand its footprint in the MISO region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!