Matrix Renewables signs full EPC agreement with Tesla for landmark BESS project

Matrix Renewables has signed a full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement with Tesla for the design, construction, and commissioning of a 500 MW/2-hour (1 GWh) standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Eccles, Scotland.

This will be the first standalone BESS project for the company in the UK, directly supporting the UK’s Net Zero 2025 target and Clean Power 2035 ambition.

Sergio Arbeláez, Managing Director, Europe & Latam at Matrix Renewables, commented: “We are delivering infrastructure at the scale required to support the UK’s transition to a clean, secure, and resilient power system. This installation demonstrates our ability to execute complex, utility scale storage projects through strong partnerships and a long-term strategic vision.”

All planning conditions for the project have been discharged, and full consent has been secured to commence construction. Strategically located along key transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the project will provide critical grid flexibility, enable greater renewable integration, and strengthen system resilience.

Mike Snyder, Energy Vice President at Tesla, added: “We are excited to support Matrix Renewables with its entry into the UK, bringing Tesla’s track record in the market together with Matrix Renewables’ expertise and vision. We highly value the partnership with its team and look forward to executing this landmark project together.”

The development is supported by a best-in-class advisory team, with Enertis Applus+ leading the technical due diligence, GHD acting as Technical Advisor, and Black & Veatch serving as Owner’s Engineer, ensuring the highest technical and delivery standards throughout the project lifecycle.

In line with Matrix Renewables’ social commitment, a collaboration agreement has been signed with the local community council to deliver joint initiatives that will generate lasting benefits for the surrounding communities.

This project marks Matrix Renewables’ entry into the UK market and represents one of the company’s largest energy storage developments in Europe and globally to date.

Looking ahead, Matrix Renewables is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its UK pipeline across renewable generation, energy storage, and emerging technologies, with plans to add up to 3 GW of additional capacity in the coming years – reinforcing its commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and a fully decarbonised UK power system.

