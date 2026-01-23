METLEN and Tsakos Group enter partnership for hybrid power generation project

METLEN and the Tsakos Group have signed a strategic partnership for the development, construction, operation (energy management), and commercial management of one of Greece’s largest hybrid power generation projects.

Under the agreement, METLEN will participate in a joint venture (SPV) with the Tsakos Group (Tsakos Group, 60%, and METLEN, 40%) to develop and operate a hybrid power plant from renewable energy sources with integrated energy storage system consisting of a 251.9 MW photovoltaic park and an energy storage system with an expected capacity of 375 MWh, located in Central Greece. Implementation of the investment is expected to commence in 2026, with completion targeted for early 2028.

METLEN, through this investment, strengthens its strategic positioning in next-generation renewable energy by acquiring an equity stake, undertakes the construction, and integrates the management of the plant’s commercial operations – a landmark project for Greece that combines large scale energy generation and storage – into the company’s energy management.

Strategic partnerships, such as the one with the Tsakos Group, alongside METLEN’s extensive international experience in delivering complex hybrid projects, strengthen the company’s position at the forefront of Greece’s energy transition and its role in shaping the utility of tomorrow.

